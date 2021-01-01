Remember your departed pet in a beautiful way with this Kay Berry Personalized Memorial Stone. This beautiful stone may be personalized and is adorned with a colored rainbow, and features the words Dog leave paw prints on our hearts.. Features: May be personalized Colored rainbow Says Dogs leave paw prints on our hearts Includes: 1 Stone Intended Pet(s): Dog Material(s): Cast Stone Use: Indoor, Outdoor Product Dimensions: 11 in x 7 in Product Weight: 5 lb Kay Berry Dogs Leave Paw Prints With Paw Print Personalized Memorial Stone | PetSmart