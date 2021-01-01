Kawamoto 4 - Light Shaded Tiered Chandelier

Oversized frosted glass globe shades are a staple of mid-century style, and this chandelier pairs them with slender arms for a sculptural retro look. It's of metal in the sleek finish of your choice, and has a two-tiered frame with four slender curved arms. A frosted glass globe shade tops each arm, so they both diffuse the light from four 60W incandescent medium base bulbs (sold separately) and finish off this chandelier's iconic style. This fixture measures 29.75'' in diameter, making it great for larger spaces like open living-dining areas or bedrooms. Finish: Aged Brass