Kawaii Sweet World Cookbook: 75 Yummy Recipes for Baking That's (Almost) Too Cute to Eat Rachel Fong Author

A YouTube star teaches you to bake ridiculously cute, Japanese-style treats, with 75 brand-new, easy-to-follow recipes for totally original and delicious cakes, candies, cookies, cupcakes, and more. “A delightful debut cookbook.”—Publishers Weekly Kawaii means “cute” in Japanese, and cuteness is the main ingredient in these sweets. In Kawaii Sweet World, YouTube sensation Rachel Fong teaches you how to bake super-easy treats that are just as fun to make as they are to eat. Whether you’re a cookie rookie or a piping pro, you’ll find tips on all the basics, from whipping up the best buttercream to using a turntable to decorate—but this is no ordinary baking book. Why have a plain layer cake when you could have a cuddly corgi cake? These seventy-five utterly unique recipes include chocolate cupcakes that transform into snuggly koalas, cake pops that are twinkly-eyed narwhals, lemon cookies that turn into emojis, and cream puffs that become little pink pigs. With Kawaii Sweet World cookbook, the fun is baked right in.