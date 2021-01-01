From harajuku vibes, a cute world millennials and gen z

Harajuku Vibes, a Cute World Millennials and Gen Z Kawaii Black Drippy Cross, Gurokaw Pastel Goth Aesthetic Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

$21.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

A Cute Kawaii Black Dripping Cross, Gurokaw Pastel Goth Aesthetic mixing goth / grunge with the sweet elements of the kawaii aesthetic. Cute Gift for Pastel Goth Aesthetic, Gurokaw Creepy Cute and YamiKawaii. Cute Halloween Gift for Girls, Eboy, Sad Boy Egirl. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com