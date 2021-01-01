From kawaii colorful zoology co.
Kawaii Colorful Zoology Co. Chameleon Riding Guinea Pig Rainbow Cute Magical Lizard Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Chameleon lizard riding a cute magical giant guinea pig under a rainbow kawaii novelty graphic design. Great for a cavy lover, pet guinea pig mom, furry potato whisperer, new rodent piggy owners, boys, girls, and kids. If you love adorable animals and cavies, you'll love this creative and fun design. Perfect Christmas or birthday present for men and women that loves rainbows and cavy animals! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only