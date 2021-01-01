Just a girl who loves Guitar player retro gifts Kawaii Bear Guitar cute japanese Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Kawaii Bear design perfect for any japanese Guitar lovers. Get this Guitar illustration that features a cute Guitar design. Ideal for every player who enjoy this cool Just a girl who loves graphic. Just a girl who loves image for the cute Guitar enthusiast. Are you looking for a Just a girl who loves or Kawaii Bear item for yourself or your japanese Guitar player friends? Then get this Guitar item. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only