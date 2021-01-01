Our Kavon collection is best described as classic elegance using inspiration from all over the world! A beautiful mix of colors blended with twisted yarns giving this rug a truly unique and distressed vintage appearance. Easy to decorate and refresh a room, while also being durable and easy to clean, each rug is machine-made in Egypt using 100% polypropylene. Detailed colors in this rug are multi, ivory, red, gold, rust, spa, graphite. Kaleen Kavon 8 x 10 Distressed/Overdyed Southwestern Area Rug | KAV01-86-810