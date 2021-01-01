From signature design by ashley
Kavara Rectangular Dining Room Counter Table - Wood/Medium Brown - Signature Design by Ashley
Advertisement
Kavara counter height table elevates the industrial-chic style with the look of reclaimed wood. It might look naturally weatherworn, but the replicated design provides the strength and durability of modern materials. Smaller scale is ideally suited for high-style homes that are short on space. Signature Design by Ashley is a registered trademark of Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc.