From robert kaufman
Kaufman Moonlight Celestial Emerald, Quilting Fabric by the Yard
Advertisement
Designed by Wishwell for Robert Kaufman this printed cotton fabric is from the Moonlight collection. This lightweight fabric is easy to sew with has a soft hand and is very versatile! It is ideal for quilting but can also be used for crafts miscellaneous sewing projects or home decor items like pillow covers and bed skirts. Fabric Type: 100% Cotton Washing Instructions: Machine Wash Cold/Tumble Dry Low