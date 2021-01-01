From samsung

KATZ-13 Samsung 9 PRO NP930MBE-K01US Intel Core I7-8565U 8GB RAM Motherboard BA92-19695A Laptop Motherboards

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Part Number: BA92-19695A BA92-19695B Model: KATZ-13

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com