OSP Home Furnishings Katy 26 in. Counter Swivel Stool in Retro Grey Fabric with Stainless Steel Base (2-Pack), Retro Grey Stainless Steel

These swivel stools are made to make dining feel interactive. The Katy 26 in. Counter Stool is outfitted with a multi-directional swivel that personalizes your dining experience. With all the rage in contemporary design, these flashy stools look and feel great on a stainless-steel frame. A two-pack set gives you more value for your investment and additional seating for your dining room. Take the chance to reinvigorate your home with these beautiful matching counter stools. Color: Retro Grey Stainless Steel.