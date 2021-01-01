KATUEF USB Headset, 50mm Neodymium Magnet Drive and 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset Professional PC and Noise-canceling Microphone Headset with.

50mm neodymium magnets drive, all game sound effects and details Will Be Brought into your ears, providing good you with an immersive gaming experience Built-in 7.1 surround sound audio USB sound card can Ensure high-quality stereo sound. Perfectly Improve sound clarity. This is a headset for game enthusiasts. Breathable and highly elastic memory foam, comfortable to wear. Approximately 450g in weight, light and portable, in line with ergonomic specifications, you can enjoy the fun of headphones whether indoors or outdoors. The 360 \u200b\u200b° adjustable microphone can perfectly capture the user's voice while Eliminating Unnecessary background noise. The earmuffs are equipped with dazzling LED lights to highlight the gaming experience. Sturdy design, high-strength headband, adjustable microphone and durable braided cable, with USB plug compatible with PC, laptop, Mac devices. Very suitable for playing games, listening to music, watching movies