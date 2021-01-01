Are messy, tangled necklaces crowing your space? Well, not anymore! Introducing the Hives & Honey Katie Jewelry Stand offering two cross bars to provide plenty of hanging space for all of your favorite necklaces. The first tier stands 8 inches tall while the second tier is 12 inches tall, ideal for any type of necklace keeping them safe, organized and tangle free. The base of the Katie doubles the storage space with a pull out drawer with ring rolls and jewelry holder; both fully lined with anti-tarnish linen. Use it to keep rings, bracelets and other accessories. The Katie Jewelry Stand is a clean design to compliment any décor. Hives and Honey Katie Wood Two tiered T-bar Jewelry Stand, White