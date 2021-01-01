Katie Vanity Light by Alder & Ore - Color: Silver - Finish: Polished Nickel - (INV2110755)

The Katie Vanity Light by Alder & Ore brings a handsome mix of metal and glass to master and guest bathrooms alike. Providing plenty of illumination, this vanity light supports an evenly spaced arrangement of bell-shaped glass shades with structured metal tops that feature bold hardware detailing. A single horizontal bar holds these light sources and is anchored to the wall with an oval backplate for a simple composition that complements a range of dÃ©cor and design styles. From mid-century modern silhouettes to industrial-rooted materials and finishes, Alder & Ore features a diverse range of aesthetic inspirations in its lighting collection. Each design melds the ever-important function with forms ranging from rustic to transitional, from farmhouse to contemporary. Across the collection, Alder & Ore designs showcase a warmth that make each fixture feel right at home in a variety of settings and styles. Shape: Cone. Color: Silver. Finish: Polished Nickel