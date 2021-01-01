Katie Oriental Gray/Ivory Area Rug

Who says artful allure has to be limited to what's hanging on the walls around you? Bring a bit of beauty to space underfoot in your teen's room with this eye-catching area rug! It is power-loomed in Turkey from stain- and fade-resistant polypropylene, with a low 0.37'' pile height to stand up to high traffic areas. Hues of gray and ivory are perfect for their ensemble, while a Persian-inspired pattern is sure to stand out. To keep this piece safely in place, we recommend using it with a rug pad. Rug Size: Rectangle 5'1" x 7'6"