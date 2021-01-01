Katie Kortman Digital Lush & Wild Double Gauze Pickles Pink/Green, Fabric by the Yard

This exclusive fabric from Katie Kortman features a hand-painted design that is then digitally printed on Oeko-tex certified 100% cotton gauze. Lush & Wild is a vibrant and fun collection that will bring life to any project! This double gauze fabric consists of two layers of gauze tacked together. It has a soft hand and nice drape perfect for dresses shirts and quilt backing. Fabric Type: 100% Cotton 50'' wide. Fabric is sold by the yard and cut to order. For example, order of 1 yard (Qty=1) is 50'' x 36''. Order of 3 yards (Qty=3) is 50'' x 108''. Washing Instructions: Machine Wash Cold/Tumble Dry Low