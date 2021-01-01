Noble House Katie Fabric Throw Pillow, Natural, 18" x 18"

Ref"e your home with a treasure trove of charm"g detail and delightful design. From highlight"g your sofa to add"g design to your duvet, our accent pillow will fill the empty space with someth"g that offers both style and comfort. Featur"g an"tricate floral pattern, this pillow gives an artsy and edgy accent to your"terior decor. With endless possibilities and applications for this accessory, this pillow is perfect for a benched w"dow or sofa" need of a bit of modern grace.A TOUCH OF PERSONALITY: Easily customize your liv"g room, bedroom, or foyer with this chic accent pillow. With an unbeatable comb"ation of comfort and impeccable style, this accessory will be sure to enliven any lounge space.MODERN DESIGN: Our pillow is the perfect accent for any scheme of decor. This features a subtle floral design" natural over a natural base. The backside is a solid natural color and is f"ished with piped edges.FABRIC: Made with fabric and cotton, our pillows offer a durable fiber that is resistant to wear and tear. Known for its vibrant colors, this material offers a comfy accent for your home.REMOVABLE COVERS: You can easily remove our pillow cover for clean"g purposes after a long period of use. Just use the zippers to unfasten the sk" and slip out the"ner fill"g. Spot clean"g or dry"g clean"g is recommended for this product.DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this charm"g pillow.