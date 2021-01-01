Kathy Ireland Natural Hair on Hide Lady Fingers White/Silver Throw Pillow

A collection of pieced hair on hide and leather ovals give this Kathy Ireland Pillow S6275 its modern organic appeal. This accent pillow comes in dapper color options, which ensures a fun way to mix and match. Polyester fill makes it plush.About Nourison Rug Corp.Since its founding the 1970s, Nourison Rugs has become the market's most diversified wholesale producer and importer of area rugs. Nourison's extensive, diversified product lines are internationally recognized for their combination of beauty, craftsmanship, and value in every price range and construction category. By maintaining a monumental backup inventory, Nourison is able to ship most orders within 48 hours. Nourison addressed the two key concerns of every retailer - selection and timely delivery - to become the leading multi-product resource in the floor covering industry.