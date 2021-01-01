From kathy ireland home by bush furniture
kathy irelandÂ® Home by Bush Furniture kathy ireland Home by Bush Furniture Madison Avenue 60 Computer Desk with Hutch & File Cabinet, Mode | Quill
Advertisement
Computer desk with hutch and lateral file cabinet is perfect for those who appreciate modern design. Made of laminate over engineered wood and comes in modern walnut finish | kathy irelandÂ® Home by Bush Furniture kathy ireland Home by Bush Furniture Madison Avenue 60 Computer Desk with Hutch & File Cabinet, Mode | Quill