Kathy 45.67" Wide Acacia Wood Sideboard

This solid acacia wood sideboard with a practical design is perfect for bringing a classic presence to your living space. You can also place it under the mirror. This storage cabinet is made of solid acacia wood with a natural finish, which is hardwood with dense grains. The beautifully-designed side cabinet is stable, durable, and eye-catching. Additionally, the exquisite craftsmanship and beautiful wood grains make every piece slightly different from the next. Its large and sturdy top is ideal for displaying decorative objects, photo frames, or potted plants. This solid sideboard, featuring two doors and two open compartments, provides ample space for magazines, books and keeps all kinds of small items organized and within reach. Important note: The colors vary from piece to piece, making each piece unique. The delivery is random.