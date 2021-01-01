Sefinn Four Kathi 9-Light Chrome Chandelier with K9 Crystal

This ceiling chandelier is well designed and carefully manufactured with the cautiously chosen materials. Every part of the chandelier is all considered to make a perfect union to serve its function. So though it is not such a big chandelier but it can light up your room with splendid and bright lights. The base plate and all the conjunction metal parts are all made with good finish to prevent the chandelier from rust, and which makes it more durable. The crystal balls will reflect wonderful lights to your room to make it more seem bigger and more enjoyable. Product Specifications: Item Weight: 20. 8 lbs. Dimension: 20 in. X 20 in. X 11 in. Required height: 11 in. Required area: 20 in. X 20 in. Number of bulbs: 9 Bulbs Type: E12 Voltage: 110V Power Source: AC.