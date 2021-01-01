From corrigan studio
Katelynn Black/White Rug
Features:Material: WoolMaterial Details: Construction: HandmadeTechnique: TuftedOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: YesBacking Material Details: CottonRug Shape (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 7'6"): RectangleRug Shape (Rug Size: 7'9" x 10'6"): RectanglePrimary Color: Black and GrayPattern: FloralFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingStyle: Modern & ContemporaryRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: AdultGender: GirlReversible: NoStain Resistant: NoCountry of Origin: IndiaRug Pad Recommended: YesLicensed Product: NoColor Combination: Our Picks Filter: DS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Ultra-ModernSpefications:Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Recycled Claim Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Global Recycled Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Rug Size: Pile Height: 0.75Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 7'6"): 35Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: 7'9" x 10'6"): 76Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 7'6"): 60Overall Width (Rug Size: 7'9" x 10'6"): 93Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 7'6"): 90Overall Length (Rug Size: 7'9" x 10'6"): 126Knot Density: Assembly:Warranty: Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 7'6"