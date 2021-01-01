Sweet Home Collection Blue Kate Stripe Pick-Stitch Vintage Washed Quilt and Pillow Sham Set

Sweet Home Collection Kate Stripe Pick-Stitch Vintage Washed Quilt And Pillow Sham Set. Soft and inviting, the Kate Stripe Pick-Stitch Vintage Washed Quilt & Pillow Sham Set is an ideal layer any time of year. The fabric is pre-washed for a natural, homespun look and soft hand. And with its pick-stitch pattern, it has a classic look that's always in style. Mix it with crisp whites or play it up with patterns changing the look is that easy. This luxurious set is available in Twin, Queen and King. Oversized fit gives you the perfect amount of overhang! Oversized Pick Stitch Prewashed and Homespun look Sham features an envelope closure Quilt reverses to same Colors: Gray, Blue, Turquoise Face Fabric: 100 GSM Washed Microfiber Fill:130 GSM 100%Polyester Backing:100 GSM Washed Microfiber. Queen/ King includes: 1 Quilt 2 Pillow Shams Twin includes: 1 Quilt 1 Pillow Sham Twin: Comforter 86 in x 68 in Sham 20 in x 26 in Full/Queen: Comforter 90 in x 90 in Shams 20 in x 26 in King: Comforter 90 in x 104 in Shams 20 in x 36 in