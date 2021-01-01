Kate 20.5" Wide Side Chair
Description
Features:With hemp seating fabricDistressed: YesDesign: Side ChairSleeper Size: Upholstered: YesUpholstery Fabric Texture [EU ONLY]: Upholstery Material: Upholstery Material Details: Genuine Leather Type: Faux Leather Type: Seat Fill Material: FoamSeat Fill Material Details: Type of Bird Feathers: Upholstery Color: Upholstery Grade: APattern: Solid ColorLegal Documentation: NoWeight Capacity: 250Weight capacity greater than 250 lbs: YesFrame Material: WoodFrame Material Details: Birch WoodArms Included: NoArm Type: Arm Material: Arm Material Details: Ottoman Included: NoOttoman Height - Top to Bottom: Ottoman Width - Side to Side: Ottoman Depth - Front to Back: Leg Color: BirchTufted Cushions: NoSwivel: NoRemovable Cushions: NoRemovable Cushion Location: Reversible Cushions: Removable Cushion Cover: Toss Pillows Included: NoNumber of Toss Pillows: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material: Toss Pillow Fill Material: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Toss Pillow Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Style: Farmhouse / CountrySlipcovered: NoNailhead Trim: NoDurability: Country of Origin: United StatesCustom Product: NoNumber of Chairs Included: 1Mattress Included: NoDS Wood Tone (Upholstery Color: Yellow): Gray WoodDS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: Ornate TraditionalWater Repellant: No ResiliencySpefications:Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: Contains Flame Retardant Materials: NoDimensions:Overall Product Weight: 20Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 41.5Overall Width - Side to Side: 20.5Overall Depth - Front to Back: 20Seat Height - Floor to Seat: 20Seat Width - Side to Side: 19Seat Depth - Front to Back: 17Back Height - Seat to Top of Back: 22.5Leg Height - Top to Bottom: 14.5Arm Height - Floor to Arm: Minimum Door Width - Side to Side: 36Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: NoSuggested Number of People: Estimated Time to Assemble: Additional Tools Required: Warranty: Upholstery Color: Tan