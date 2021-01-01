Kastehelmi Tealight Candleholder by Iittala - Color: Green (1024649)

Bringing some of the beauty of the outdoors inside with the Kastehelmi Tealight Candleholder from Iittala. The beautiful texture of dots on this candleholder are extremely visual, inspired by the morning dewdrops one might find on a blade of grass. Handmade from the finest colored glass, the Kastehelmi Tealight Candleholder is a product of the finest Iittala artisans. What started as a glass factory in Iittala, Finland, now celebrates generations of essential objects made to enrich people's everyday lives. Iittala creates distinctive, multi-functional objects with lasting design that allows for individual use and expression.In the early years of modernism and functionalism, during the 1930s and 40s, pioneers like Alvar Aalto and Kaj Franck led the development of the Iittala brand. Their belief was that objects should always be designed with a thought, essential and above all, available to all. It was their thinking that set the foundation for the Iittala design philosophy ; to push the boundaries and to give people beauty and function.Iittala strives to create icons that will last a lifetime. What started as a glass factory in Iittala, Finland, now celebrates generations of essential objects that are made to enrich people's everyday lives. More than just beautiful objects, Iittala creates timeless designs that will never be thrown away. Color: Green.