Lifestyle Solutions Kasper Gaming Office Chair with Vegan Leather, Sky Blue

Ready for full-on game mode or just need to finish a presentation or be on a team call, Lifestyle Solutions has the Kasper ready for you to be on the winning team either in the gaming or office world. We have designed a chair that provides you with the support you need to compete in the battles or complete the projects. Whether it’s a quick game or an all-nighter, the Kasper will be there with you every step of the way. The Kasper is built to withstand marathon sessions, but it won’t feel like it’s been a marathon in part to its crafted design to keep you comfortable while you’re working or gaming. The Kasper features a 360-degree swivel, smooth-gliding casters, and featuring plush Vegan Leather upholstery with Cotton and Polyester accents. The Kasper is built in black with carefully and artistically designed splashes of colors like Racing Red, Deep Purple, Space Gray, Envy Green, and Sky Blue. Get into the Kasper and win the day.