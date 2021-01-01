From kaslen textiles
KasLen Pennington Plaid 200 Sepia, Fabric by the Yard
Advertisement
From KasLen Textiles this smooth medium/heavyweight chenille fabric features chenille yarns woven in a plaid pattern. Perfect for heavier window treatments (draperies valances) toss pillows and upholstery projects. 52. 5% Cotton / 47. 5% Polyester 54'' wide. Fabric is sold by the yard and cut to order. For example, order of 1 yard (Qty=1) is 54'' x 36''. Order of 3 yards (Qty=3) is 54'' x 108''. Washing Instructions: Dry Clean