Kashona Accent Table
Simplicity blends with functionality, this Kashona side table will bring sophistication to your living space. The base is constructed with a durable metal tube, provides a sturdy support with a fashionable flair. The acrylic clear table top has sufficient space for snacks, drinks, remotes and other accessories. Presenting ultimate convenience, this table will be a great addition to your living room.Specifications: Case: 1Pc/1Ctn/3.81'/14LbsSize: 18" x 18" x 19"HFinish: Clear Acrylic & ChromeMaterials: Metal, Acrylic