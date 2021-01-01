Kashmeir Accent Table

Whether you are needing a handy surface around your seating area or just brining a cohesive touch to your space, this Kashmeir occasional table will perfectly anchor the space and meet your demands. Combining a wooden top and chrome metal legs, this design provides a contemporary appeal with understated sophistication. While the sofa table features a shelf for displaying your favorite dÃ©cor, this piece will sure to be a great addition to your living room. Specifications: Finish: Natural Oak and ChromeSize: 47" x 16" x 30"HStyle: ContemporaryMaterials: Metal Tube, Veneer (Paper), PBCase: 1Pc/1Ctn/4.34'