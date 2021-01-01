From isabelline
Kashkuli Gabbeh Ivory Rug 8'1" X 10'0"
Advertisement
Gabbeh tribal rugs are handmade with extra high pile and very simple, stylized designs. They are tightly woven from handspun wool and vegetal dyes, focusing on the use of vibrant earthy colors. The irregularities in the dyestuff and handspun wool result in a collage of similar hues, which gives Gabbeh their typical rich texture. The lustrous soft wool, multi-hued colors and tribal motifs make them great decorative rugs, even for contemporary decors.