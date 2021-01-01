Karson 60" Double Bathroom Vanity Set with Mirror

Update your bathroom with this ceramic vanity set. The white ceramic top contrasts with the cabinet's color. Freshen up your bathroom with this storage vanity sink. Vanity Art 60-inch double sink bathroom vanity set offers an eye-catching focal point to your bathroom ensemble while increasing storage space. Boasting a solid neutral finish features seven drawers and three cabinets for keeping crisp towels, cleaning supplies, and other bathroom essentials. A matching framed mirror is also included. The 1-year limited warrantyFeatures:Moisture-proof and Eco-friendlyEasy installationSoft-closing door prevents slammingEasy to cleanDove-tailed drawersBrushed nickel handles/hardwareEnough storage for all kinds of bathroom useNot included faucets, towels, and basketsFaucet and drain sold separatelySpecifications:Style: Modern and ContemporaryDimensions: 60" W x 18" D x 36" H; Mirror 24" H x 27.5" WOverall product weight: 274 lbAssembly: Assembly requiredBase material: Oak and PlywoodVanity color: Espresso, Grey, WhiteVanity Finish: Espresso, Grey, WhiteNumber of cabinets: 3Number of drawers: 7Number of shelves: 2Number of sinks: 2Number of mirrors: 2Sink shape: RectangularSink type: Under-mountTop material: CeramicMounting location: Free-standing1-year parts warranty against manufacturer defects Base Finish: Espresso