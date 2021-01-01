Karson Corgi Pillowcase

Features. Standard White on back with artwork on the front of the pillow case. Moisture wicking material breathable performance fabric makes for a nice sleeping experience and shows quality. Wash cold and dry medium. No ironing required. Material - Moisture wicking. Dimension - 30 x 0.15 x 20.5 in.. Item Weight - 0.25 lbs.Features:Standard white on the back with artwork on the front of the pillow caseMoisture wicking material, breathable performance fabric standard makes for a nice sleeping experienceWash cold and dry mediumNo ironing requiredPrinted in the USAOverall Thickness - Front to Back: 0.15 InchesProduct Type: PillowcaseSize: Color: GreenMaterial: Microfiber / PolyesterMaterial Composition: Cotton Quality: Thread Count: Ply Count: Custom Fit: Pieces Included: Product Care: Product Care Details: Wash cold and dry mediumCountry of Origin - DO NOT MAKE ACTIVE: United StatesTheme: WildlifeFitted Sheet Included: NoFlat Sheet Included: NoPillow Case Included: YesNumber of Pillow Cases Included: Number of Pieces Included: 1Holiday / Occasion: No HolidaySupplier Intended and Approved Use: Non Residential UseFeel: Licensed Product: NoPillowcase Type: Commercial Laundry Use: YesSpefications:FIRA Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: ISO 14000 Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: Stiftung Warentest Note: ISO 9001 Certified: TÜV Rheinland zertifiziert: Organic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: CSA Certified: CPSIA Compliant: Fire Rated: CE Certified: Dimensions:Flat Sheet Width - Side to Side: Flat Sheet Length - Head to Toe: Fitted Sheet Width - Side to Side: Fitted Sheet Length - Head to Toe: Maximum Mattress Depth: Pillow Case Width - Top to Bottom: Pillow Case Length - Side to Side: Overall Product Weight: 0.25Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: Yes