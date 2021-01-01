The Design House 582593 Moderno 2-Way Adjustable Entry Handleset is finished in matte black and designed for left or right hand doors. The popular styling of the modern square lever is easily incorporated into any architectural style. This handleset fits the two most common backsets in the U.S. (backset is the distance from the edge of the door to the center of the bore hole), which are 2-3/4-inch and 2-3/8-inch. The entry latch bolt has a 1/2-inch throw and 1-inch deadbolt throw that are plated in nickel and do not budge once in place. With security in mind, this handleset accepts a key on the exterior but is operated by a turn-button knob on the interior. Entry handlesets are often used on front doors and back doors. Use this handle on standard 1-3/4-inch to 1-3/8-inch thick doors. This product has a 1-inch by 2-1/4-inch radius corner face plate and 5-pin high security removable core. If you are preparing your door for installation, the cross bore should be 2-1/8-inches (54mm) in diameter and the edge bore should be 1-inch (25mm) in diameter. This product is ANSI Grade-3 certified, which means it is rated for residential security. Design House Karsen Karsen Matte Black Reversible Keyed Entry Door Handle | 582593