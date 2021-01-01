K9 Sport Sack Karry On Dog & Cat Carrier Bag, Gray

TSA approved, the K9 Sport Sack Karry On Dog & Cat Carrier is paw-fect for stress-free traveling. The Karry On is designed to keep your pet safe and cool as a cucumber on flights. Featuring a spacious enclosure, this pet carrier is just the right size to easily stow away under most airplane seats. It also sports plenty of mesh windows for maximum airflow and a comfortable ride for your companion. Crafted out of lightweight material, it's easy to store and has a removable liner. It also makes a great everyday portable crate. Use it for outdoor fun such as hiking and biking adventures. Fits pets up to 20 pounds.