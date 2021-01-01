From christopher knight home
Christopher Knight Home Karren Glam Faux Fur Short and Straight Furry Ottoman with Clear Acrylic Legs, Grey / Clear
This whimsical ottoman Brings flair to any living room. Balancing soft straight faux fur top with clear Acrylic legs, this ottoman is a statement you can rest your feet on. The clear acrylic legs give the Impression of a floating furry resting place for your feet, sure to entertain both pets, children, and guests. Made from the highest Quality materials, it is built to last for years and years. Includes: one (1) ottoman Material: faux Fur Composition: 80% Acrylic, 20% polyester Frame material: Acrylic