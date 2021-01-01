Karono MPO Female to MPO Female Patch Cord, 16.5 ft (5M), 8-core Fibers, Type B, OM3 Multi-Mode Fiber for QSFP+Transceivers MTP Compatible.

?High Speed and High Density? MPO to MPO Patch Cable, (MPO FEMALE Connector without PIN). Low insertion loss and back reflection loss process? TYPE B & IEEE802BM?MMF(50/125um), OM3 10G standard, LSZH sheet, 8-core fibers cable, constructed with TYPE B (Chanel 1 to Chanel 12) ?High-performance for Your Datacenter?IL at 850nm 25 Db; Common configuration for connecting MPO / MTP cassettes and QSFP+ transceivers? No Doubt About Quality?High-performance polishing machine, and complemented by precision plates holders designed for MT ferrules, 3D interferometer provides verification of MTP/MPO polishing process, and making all parameters of hte polished MT ferrule complies and exceeds industry standards. Better Get It Here?The flexibility of the tester provides the the complete spectrum of optical testing required for complex and high fiber count cable assemblies