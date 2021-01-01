Karolina 74.5" Genuine Leather Square Arm Reclining Sofa

Features:Top Grain Leather: hand-selected leather for the finest touch, look, and durabilityPowered Headrests & Recline: take your comfort to the next level with the push of a buttonConvenient Features: USB charging ports and cup holdersContemporary Style: enhance the look of your home with these sleek and modern chairsCenter Storage Console: storage console provides ample room for all of your devicesProduct Type: SofaDesign: RecliningReclining Type: PowerSleeper Size: Reclining Type Details: Power - Push ButtonMattress Included: NoSeating Capacity - to Migrate: 2Upholstery Material: Genuine LeatherUpholstery Material Details: Genuine Leather Type: Top Grain LeatherFaux Leather Type: Upholstery Color (Fabric: Black Genuine Leather): Black Genuine LeatherUpholstery Color (Fabric: Brown Genuine Leather): Brown Genuine LeatherLeg Color (Fabric: Black Genuine Leather): Black Genuine LeatherLeg Color (Fabric: Brown Genuine Leather): Brown Genuine LeatherPattern: Solid ColorFrame Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodFrame Material Details: Wood Species: Seat Fill Material: FoamSeat Fill Material Details: Seat Type of Bird Feathers: Seat Construction: Pocket SpringBack Fill Material: FoamBack Fill Material Details: Back Type of Bird Feathers: Removable Cushions: NoRemovable Cushion Location: Removable Cushion Cover: Reversible Cushions: Tufted Cushions: NoToss Pillows Included: NoNumber of Toss Pillows: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material: Toss Pillow Fill Material: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Toss Pillow Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Storage Included: YesStorage Location: ConsoleProduct Care: Wipe clean with a dry clothDurability: No Extra ResistanceArm Type: Square ArmSeat Style: Multiple cushion seatBack Type: Cushion backNailhead Trim: NoSkirted: NoSkirt Style: Slipcovered: NoUSB Port: YesWeight Capacity: 350Weight Capacity Per Seat: 350Weight capacity greater than 250 lbs: YesCountry of Origin: ChinaPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseWater Repellant: No ResiliencySeating Capacity (SC): 2Spefications:Composite Wood Product (CWP): YesCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesContains Flame Retardant Materials: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoTAA Compliant: CALGreen Compliant: BS 7177:2008+A1:2011 Certified: CPSC - 16 CFR 1632 Compliant: GSA Approved: CPSC - 16 CFR 1633 Compliant: Mattress Flammability Testing - Public Occupancy Use: Health Canada - SOR/2016-183 Compliant: CAL TB 116 Compliant: YesISO 14000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: YesISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoTÜV Rheinland Certified: SCS Certified: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: BHFTI Upholstered Furniture Flammability Compliant: Lacey Act Compliant: NFPA Compliant: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: Fire Rated: ANSI/BIFMA M7.1 Standard Test Method for Determining VOC Emissions: ANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: FIRA Certified: CE Certified: Responsibly Sourced Down / Wool Certified: DIN EN 12935 Certified: Down Pass Certified: Responsible Down Standard Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 43.5Overall Width - Side to Side: 74.5Overall Depth - Front to Back: 41.5Seat Height - Floor to Seat: 21.75Seat Width - Side to Side: 24Seat Depth - Front to Back: 24Arm Height - Floor to Arm: 26Back Height - Seat to Top of Back: 26Required Back Clearance to Recline: 6.5Fully Reclined Depth - Front to Back: 71Leg Height - Top to Bottom: 20Minimum Door Width - Side to Side: 29Overall Product Weight: 350