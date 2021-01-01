From linon home decor
Linon Home Decor Karns 30" Padded Back Folding Bar Stool
Stylish seating with the convenience of a folding bar stool. This folding stool adds an extra dash of elegance for dining or entertaining. The wood frames feature a classic padded back and a wipe clean, vinyl padded seat with the appearance of leather, and a rich espresso finish. Front and rear supports provide extra stability. The space saving stool fold for easy set up and storage. No assembly required.