Karling Smells Like Christmas Throw

This Brayden Studio Fleece Throw Blanket may be the softest blanket ever! And we're not being overly dramatic here. In addition to being incredibly snuggly with it's plush fleece material, you can also add a photo or select a piece of artwork from the Brayden Studio Art Gallery, making it completely custom and one-of-a-kind! And when you've used it so much that it's time for a wash, no big deal, as it's machine washable with no image fading. With all of these great features, we've found the perfect fleece blanket and an original gift! Size: Small