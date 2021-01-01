From baxton studio
King Karine Wood Platform Bed Frame Brown - Baxton Studio
Advertisement
A contemporary rendition of retro mid-century style, the Karine bed frame brings clean lines and warm wood tones into your bedroom. Crafted from sturdy wood, the Karine features a classic walnut brown finish that complements any color palette. Its low platform and angled, tapered legs are reminiscent of cool, mid-century modern style. Add some crisp white sheets and a plush duvet to complete the look. This bed includes wood slats, which eliminate the need for a box spring. The Karine bed frame is made in Malaysia and requires assembly. Size: King.