From baxton studio

King Karine Wood Platform Bed Frame Brown - Baxton Studio

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

A contemporary rendition of retro mid-century style, the Karine bed frame brings clean lines and warm wood tones into your bedroom. Crafted from sturdy wood, the Karine features a classic walnut brown finish that complements any color palette. Its low platform and angled, tapered legs are reminiscent of cool, mid-century modern style. Add some crisp white sheets and a plush duvet to complete the look. This bed includes wood slats, which eliminate the need for a box spring. The Karine bed frame is made in Malaysia and requires assembly. Size: King.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com