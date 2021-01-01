With texture, metallic highlights, and fringe this collection welcomes style at its finest… Karina will bring fashion to any living space. Machine made in Turkey with hi/lo shrink polyester. Karina has a pile height of 1/4”. Karina 8251 Silver Lucia 7'10\" x 10'10\". Machine-Woven of Shrink Polyester with No Backing. Made in Turkey. Vacuum regularly and spot clean stains. Professional cleaning recommended periodically. KAS Rugs Karina 8 x 10 Silver Indoor Distressed/Overdyed Industrial Area Rug Polyester in Off-White | KAR8251710X1010