From creative converting
Karate Party Decorations Kit
Advertisement
Each Karate Party Decorations Kit contains: 1 Karate Party Banner (7" x 120"), 3 Karate Party Hanging Cutouts (32"), 1 Karate Party Centerpiece (9" x 12"), 15 Black Latex Balloons (12"), and 15 Classic Red Latex Balloons (12"). Kick off your party decorating with help from our Karate Party Decorations Kit. This kit includes hanging and tabletop decor featuring martial artists and karategi in red, black, and white. Get creative with the included 30 latex balloons, and hang the banner, which features a happy birthday message. Complete the look with our coordinating Karate party supplies.