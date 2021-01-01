Karastan Spice Market Petra 2'3" x 7'8" Runner, Spice

This hypnotic debut of our Spice Market Collection was inspired by a new world wonder, the ancient city of Petra. Also known as the Rose City for the color of the clay its mysterious rock-cut architecture is chiseled from, the design of our Petra area rug pays homage to its namesake with intricate artistry and jewel tones. Finished in our exclusive EverStrand™ fiber, the Petra is consciously created from up to 100% post-consumer content from plastic bottles. Available in two colorations, a darker charcoal design and a dazzling multicolor motif.