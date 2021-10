Karas 2 - Light LED Dimmable Flush Mount

Features:All fixtures are designed for mounting to a standard metal 4” J-BoxAvailable in multiple hand-painted finishes, as well as unfinished ceramic bisque (BIS) which is paintable.Dimming is compatible with Incandescent/Triac or ELV dimmers down to 5%Carefully curated glaze and paint combinations are designed to maximize the depth of your ceramic fixtures.Using multiple layers of paint and other special finishing techniques, JDG's artisans create the look of marble, rich metal patinas, and other beautiful materials.Product Type: Flush MountDry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DampWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Shade Included: YesShade Material: CeramicShade Color: Shade Shape: Fixture Material: CeramicMaterial Details: Metal Type: Wood Type: Number of Lights: 2Dimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: NoIntegrated LED: YesIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: A++Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: AWhat is Integrated LED: This indicates that an LED light is built into the fixture. Integrated LED lights are more energy efficient and can last up to 50,000 hours. They cannot be replaced by the customer.Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: NoRecommended Bulb Shape: Recommended Bulb Shape Code: Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 100Bulb Base: Voltage: 120Finish (Finish: Hammered Pewter): Hammered PewterFinish (Finish: Hammered Iron): Hammered IronFinish (Finish: Agate Marble): Agate MarbleFinish (Finish: White Crackle): White CrackleFinish (Finish: Verde Patina): Verde PatinaFinish (Finish: White Crackle Ink): White Crackle InkFinish (Finish: Reflecting Pool): Reflecting PoolFinish (Finish: Nurture Green): Nurture GreenFinish (Finish: Navarro Sand): Navarro SandFinish (Finish: Navarro Red): Navarro RedFinish (Finish: Mocha Travertine): Mocha TravertineFinish (Finish: Midnight Sky/Matte White): Midnight Sky/Matte WhiteFinish (Finish: Midnight Sky): Midnight SkyFinish (Finish: Matte White/Champagne Gold): Matte White/Champagne GoldFinish (Finish: Matte White): Matte WhiteFinish (Finish: Real Rust): Real RustFinish (Finish: Harvest Yellow Slate): Harvest Yellow SlateFinish (Finish: Antique Copper): Antique CopperFinish (Finish: Gloss Black): Gloss BlackFinish (Finish: Cerise): CeriseFinish (Finish: Celadon Green Crackle): Celadon Green CrackleFinish (Finish: Carrara Marble): Carrara MarbleFinish (Finish: Carbon Matte Black/Champagne Gold): Carbon Matte Black/Champagne GoldFinish (Finish: Carbon Matte Black): Carbon Matte BlackFinish (Finish: Bisque): BisqueFinish (Finish: Antique Silver): Antique SilverFinish (Finish: Antique Patina): Antique PatinaFinish (Finish: Antique Gold): Antique GoldFinish (Finish: Concrete): ConcreteFinish (Finish: Hammered Iron/Champagne Gold): Hammered Iron/Champagne GoldFinish (Finish: Hammered Copper): Hammered CopperFinish (Finish: Hammered Brass/Vanilla Gloss): Hammered Brass/Vanilla GlossFinish (Finish: Hammered Brass): Hammered BrassFinish (Finish: Greco Travertine): Greco TravertineFinish (Finish: Granite): GraniteFinish (Finish: Gloss White/Gloss White): Gloss White/Gloss WhiteFinish (Finish: Gloss White): Gloss WhiteFinish (Finish: Gloss Black/Matte White): Gloss Black/Matte WhiteFinish (Finish: Vanilla Gloss): Vanilla GlossFinish (Finish: Tierra Red Slate): Tierra Red SlateFinish (Finish: Terra Cotta): Terra CottaFinish (Finish: Spun Yellow): Spun YellowFinish (Finish: Slate Marble): Slate MarbleFinish (Finish: Sienna Brown Crackle): Sienna Brown CrackleFinish (Finish: Rust Patina): Rust PatinaPower Source: Har