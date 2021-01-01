From general
Kapuctw Compatible With Iphone 12 Pro Case, Soft Tpu Shock Absorption Technology Bumper Shockproof Cover Clear Case Designed For Iphone 12 Pro 6.1.
Advertisement
?Crystal Design?This Clear Case Shows The Original Color Of Your Phone, Keep Your Iphone 12 Pro In Natural Look With Raised Lips Around Screen And Camera, Offer A Better Protection. Shock-Absorbing Corners? This Military-Grade Case For The 6.1' Iphone 12 Pro Has Air-Cushion Corners For Enhanced Drop Protection. Hybrid Protection? Iphone 12 Pro Clear Case Built In 2 Pcs Tempered Glass Screen Protector, Full Coverage To Protect Your Iphone. Environmentally Material?: Premium Anti-Yellowing Material Show Of Your Phones Original Style, Soft And Elastic Tpu Silicone, Making It Easy To Install And Remove.