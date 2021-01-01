Kapp Modern & Contemporary Accent Mirror

Add a splash of shimmer to any space with this versatile wall mirror. Non-beveled glass panels completely cover the rectangular design so you can catch a glimpse of your reflection, while its angled sides help scatter light in several directions to give your room an open feel. Brush nickel silver-finished accenting along the frame completes the clean-lined contemporary look with a hint of antique appeal, making it equally at home in on-trend and traditional arrangements. Size: 24" H x 16" W