Kapelle Stainless Steel Gravy Boat

If you want a sauce serving vessel with enough tabletop display appeal to be used for any occasion, this stainless steel gravy boat looks ravishing whether pouring homemade gravy during the holidays as it does holding your breakfast syrup in the morning. The timeless design will add a touch of charm to any formal or casual get-together as it gets passed around the table. The vessel itself elevates any table setting with its subtle curvature and sleek finish. Satisfying the savory sauce cravings of all your guests. This versatile stainless steel gravy boat is also perfect for serving melted butter, maple syrup, salad dressing, and other delicious toppings your heart desires. To clean the unit simply, hand wash with warm water and use a gentle soap. Dry thoroughly with a soft towel. Item dimensions may differ slightly due to manual measurement. Color and finish may differ slightly due to differences in monitor displays.