Vifah Kapalua 3-Person Wood Outdoor Bench with Light Gray Cushion

Enjoy your time at home on a Sunday afternoon with this Kapalua Honey Nautical Eucalyptus Wooden Outdoor Garden Bench is perfect to add extra sitting area to your patio. Relax on the gentle cushion made from high-quality water-resistant polyester, these extra thick cushions are made from high-quality, water-resistant polyester and have added inches in length to make your sitting most comfortable. Crafted from solid Eucalyptus Hardwood and slatted design, this natural wood bench is a perfect weather-resistant option for your outdoor living.