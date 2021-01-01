From ssp tech ltd

Kaolanhon DC12~32V 45W*2 TPA3118D2 Digital Power Amplifier Board HD Audio Power Amplifier Board Output XH-M312 2 Channels

$24.43
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Kaolanhon DC12~32V 45W*2 TPA3118D2 Digital Power Amplifier Board HD.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com