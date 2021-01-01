Kanghar Iphone 12 Case, Cool Space Astronaut Pattern Phone Case 2 In 1 Design, Soft Tpu Bumper Shockproof Protective Cover For Iphone 12 6.1 Inch.

Adopted High Quality Soft Tpu Bumper And Hard Pc Back, Provide Anti-Collision And Drop Protection. The Raised Edges Higher Than The Screen And Camera To Protect It From Collision And Friction; The Four-Corner Package Effectively Protects Your Phone. Easy Access To All The Controls And Features; Perfect Cutouts For Speakers, Camera And Other Ports. Specially Designed Back Cover Allows This Case To Work Well With Most Wireless Chargers. You Do Not Need To Take Off The Case When Charging, Which Provides Great Convenience For Daily Use.